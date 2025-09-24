HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JNPA Among 20 Most-Improved Container Ports Globally: World Bank

Wed, 24 September 2025
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai has featured among the 20 most-improved container ports globally in 2024, according to a preliminary report by the World Bank. 

JNPT ranked 19th globally among the ports that saw the highest improvement year-on-year, according to the multilateral institution. The findings were part of The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2020 to 2024 -- Trends and lessons learned report.

In the four year period, two Indian ports -- JNPA and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's Mundra Port -- featured in the top 20 ports that recorded the most improvement. 'Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India) experienced significant improvements from 2020 to 2024. The port's CPPI values were 66 (2020), 62 (2021), 35 (2022), 48 (2023), and 100 (2024). This upward trend reflects the addition of terminal capacity and process reforms that have reduced turnaround and dwell times,' the report said. 

In terms of capacity and operations, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), a subsidiary of PSA -- Singapore's global port operator backed by State-owned Temasek Holdings -- offers a deep-water capability (berth depth of approximately 16.5 meters and a 1000-meter quay) and modern equipment and gates that support higher productivity. 

-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

