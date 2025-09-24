Jimmy Kimmel offers tearful apology after show returns

11:38





Kimmel said he never wanted to blame any specific group for Kirk's murder and praised Erika Kirk's forgiveness of the killer at a memorial over the weekend.





The comedian thanked those who protested for his return, as well as prominent conservatives who dislike him but didn't support his suspension.





Kimmel blasted Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr, who was one of the first to call for his suspension. He also slammed Donald Trump for calling for the axing of his fellow late-night hosts.





Hollywood legend and notable Trump critic Robert De Niro appeared in a skit in which he played the new chairman of the FCC. "Speech, it ain't free no more," De Niro quipped.





The programme was abruptly pulled off-air last week after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and several affiliate networks raised concerns over remarks Kimmel made during a monologue referencing the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. -- BBC

Addressing his comments about Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel offered a tearful apology saying it was never his intention to make light of the murder and that it may have been an ill-timed statement, reports the BBC.