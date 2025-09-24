HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jimmy Kimmel offers tearful apology after show returns

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
11:38
image
Addressing his comments about Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel offered a tearful apology saying it was never his intention to make light of the murder and that it may have been an ill-timed statement, reports the BBC.

Kimmel said he never wanted to blame any specific group for Kirk's murder and praised Erika Kirk's forgiveness of the killer at a memorial over the weekend.

The comedian thanked those who protested for his return, as well as prominent conservatives who dislike him but didn't support his suspension.

Kimmel blasted Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr, who was one of the first to call for his suspension. He also slammed Donald Trump for calling for the axing of his fellow late-night hosts.

Hollywood legend and notable Trump critic Robert De Niro appeared in a skit in which he played the new chairman of the FCC. "Speech, it ain't free no more," De Niro quipped. 

The programme was abruptly pulled off-air last week after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and several affiliate networks raised concerns over remarks Kimmel made during a monologue referencing the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. -- BBC

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jimmy Kimmel offers tearful apology after show returns
LIVE! Jimmy Kimmel offers tearful apology after show returns

17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment
17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment

Female students alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'
'Only People Who Will Be Affected By H1B...'

'...are young Indians with aspiration to go to the US.''The dream has to be more about working in India...'

India close partner of US, but Trump...: US Secy Rubio
India close partner of US, but Trump...: US Secy Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims President Donald Trump was instrumental in bringing about the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, a claim India has consistently denied.

Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?
Trump's UN escalator scare: What exactly happened?

A UN spokesperson said an escalator at the UN headquarters that abruptly halted just as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto it was stalled after a videographer accompanying them likely triggered a safety...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV