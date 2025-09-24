IT stocks fall for third day amid US H-1B visa fees concerns

17:06





The BSE IT index dipped 0.69 per cent to 34,529.91. Last week, the Trump administration announced a one-time USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas. Notably, Indian tech professionals account for the bulk of H-1Bs -- over 70 per cent. -- PTI

IT stocks fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday as the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees continues to dent investor sentiment. Mastek Ltd shares fell by 3.42 per cent, Infobeans Technologies dropped 3.41 per cent, Wipro by 2.06 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.30 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 0.86 per cent and Infosys by 0.24 per cent on the BSE.