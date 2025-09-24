HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How the world saw Trump's meandering UN speech

Wed, 24 September 2025
President Donald Trump, who holds the job once reserved for the leader for the free world, had no words of reassurance or poetic invocations of democratic values for America's alarmed allies in an address to the UN General Assembly in which he, as usual, gave most of the world's tyrants a pass.

"I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell," he told them. Trump also devoted his speech, which rambled well past time limits and left the red light futilely blinking, powerless against his venting, to what he appears to think are more important priorities.

Read more here. 

