How Pak was unmasked at UN for sponsoring terror in J-K

Wed, 24 September 2025
13:59
An anti-terror op at a hospital in Srinagar. File pic
At the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Shah Faisal Mohammad, a representative of ECO-FAWN society, while addressing the Council, raised alarm over what he described as a "gruesome terror attack" and a "blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian law," referring to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 sponsored by Pakistani terrorist organisations. 

Shah stated that civilians had been targeted merely for exercising their fundamental freedoms, the right to travel, freedom of movement, and freedom of religion. 

"Human rights cannot exist side by side with organised terror," Shah stated, warning that such attacks were part of a deliberate pattern of violence aimed at destabilising peace, dividing communities, and suppressing freedoms in the region. India urged the Council to confront the global infrastructure that supports terrorism. This includes cross-border financing, training camps abroad, ideological networks, and the safe sanctuaries that allow extremist groups to operate with impunity. 

"The network must be dismantled completely. No terror group should have safe havens, media platforms or political coverage," Shah stated. -- ANI

