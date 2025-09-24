HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rainfall likely in Maha's Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal on Sept 25

Wed, 24 September 2025
21:51
File image
The Met Department has issued an orange alert for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 50 kmph.

Simultaneously, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in almost all districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, excluding Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna.

Rains have battered Vidarbha and Marathawada this month, marooning villages and damaging crops over thousands of hectares of land.

Separately, an orange alert has also been issued for Ratnagiri and the ghat areas of Kolhapur and Satara for Friday.

An orange alert is in place for all coastal districts, including Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for September 27-28, with a possibility of heavy to very rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. -- PTI

