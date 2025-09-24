GST cut not passed on? Consumers can complain

01:17

File image





In a FAQ, the central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) said aggrieved customers can call National Consumer Helpline (NCH) via toll free number 1915 or WhatsApp at 8800001915.





Complaints/queries can also be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal, the CBIC added. Effective September 22, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has become a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 percent.





The earlier rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 percent have been clubbed into two rates of 5 percent and 18 percent, resulting in a reduced price of 99 percent of daily use items.





Although the anti-profiteering mechanism has not been enabled for complaints relating to profiteering, the government has been monitoring the pricing and various companies have themselves come forward and said they are passing on tax cut benefits by reducing prices. -- PTI

The government on Tuesday said consumers who have not received the benefits of GST rate cut can register their complaints on toll free number 1915 or through WhatsApp at 8800001915.