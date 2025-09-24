Does Bihar want change? Cong says CWC meet will boost INDIA

11:19





"It is a good thing that the CWC meeting is taking place in Bihar. It will give a big boost to the INDIA alliance. We will discuss several issues," Shivakumar told reporters as he arrived in Patna to attend the highest executive committee of the Congress.





Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday asserted that Bihar needs change, suggesting a change in the government post the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.





"The CWC meeting is happening after years in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi and others have worked diligently to bring about change. Bihar needs change. It is very clear," Khurshid told reporters.





Congress leader M Veerappa Moily stated that anti-incumbency against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'double-engine' government was "riding high," and people would go against them in the upcoming Assembly polls.





"We will be fighting against the BJP and their combinations: the last 20 years, the same Chief Minister, the same combination. People understand poverty in the country. They understand their suffering. This will go against them, and anti-incumbency is riding high against Nitish Kumar and his government," Moily told ANI.





"Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks in the past months: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel told ANI.

