Delhi's IGIA ranked world's 39th most connected airport

21:25

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), however, slipped significantly from the 24th position in 2024.





OAG, a data platform for the global travel industry, on Wednesday released Megahubs 2025, a ranking of the world's most connected airports.





In the list of top 50 global airport megahubs, London Heathrow is on top, followed by Istanbul and Amsterdam in the second and third positions, respectively.





Other airports in the top 10 are Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt (4), Seoul Incheon (6), Chicago O'Hare (7), Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (8), Tokyo Haneda (9) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (10).





As per the report, IGIA is at the 39th spot, offering 16,178 connections and connecting 157 destinations.





In terms of low-cost carrier airport megahubs, IGIA is at the 11th position, and Mumbai airport is at the 14th place among the top 25 such airports.





IGIA is the top megahub in the South Asia region, the report said.

The report is based on OAG flight data from the 100 largest airports and the 100 largest international airports in the world, based on total scheduled seats for the September 2023 to August 2024 period. -- PTI

