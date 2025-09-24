HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Builder-Lender 'Nexus': SC asks CBI To File 6 More Cases

Wed, 24 September 2025
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Central Bureau of Investigation to register six additional cases in its ongoing investigation into the 'unholy nexus' between developers and financial institutions to dupe homebuyers.

This comes on top of the 22 cases that the CBI has already lodged.

A three-judge Bench passed the order after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CBI, submitted that the agency had completed a inquiry into projects situated outside the Delhi-National Capital Region. The inquiry covered developments in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mohali, and Prayagraj.

Bhati told the court that the exercise showed cognisable offences had been committed, making further cases necessary to advance the investigation.

This was when the court was hearing a batch of petitions of over 1,200 homebuyers and borrowers who said they were being forced to pay monthly instalments on flats that had not been handed over to them.

On April 29, the court found a prima facie nexus between renowned banks and builders in the execution of projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Supertech was named a major defaulter, with the court directing the CBI to proceed in phases before lodging FIRs. It had asked the CBI to initiate seven preliminary inquiries.

-- Business Standard

