Booker Prize 2025 shortlist: Kiran Desai is back

16:46





Apart from Desai, the shortlist features Susan Choi (Flashlight), Katie Kitamura (Audition), Ben Markovits (The Rest of Our Lives), Andrew Miller (The Land in Winter), and David Szalay (Flesh).





Desai's book is a spellbinding story of two young people whose fates intersect and diverge across continents and years an epic of love and family, India and America, tradition and modernity.

Twenty years after winning the Booker Prize for The Inheritance of Loss, Kiran Desai is once again in the running. Her new novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, has made it to the Booker Prize 2025 shortlist.