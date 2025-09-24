HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP office in Leh set on fire in Leh

Wed, 24 September 2025
Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown here. The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

The BJP office in Leh was set on fire during the protests.

A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6. The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening. 

The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region. The protestors torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh, an official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to restore order. PTI

