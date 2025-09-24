HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam SIT to probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
19:05
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has asked the state's director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week. 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform. 

"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam," Sarma said in a post on X. 

"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One held in J-K's Kulgam for aiding Pahalgam terrorists
LIVE! One held in J-K's Kulgam for aiding Pahalgam terrorists

Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests
Prohibitory orders imposed in Leh after violent protests

Authorities in Leh, Ladakh, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule. The protests,...

17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment
17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment

Female students alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt

Shaheen Shah Afridi steered clear of giving a direct response to Suryakumar Yadav's view that Indo-Pak games should not be considered a rivalry.

ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case
ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case

Actor Sonu Sood was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the online betting app 1xBet. The investigation involves several celebrities and focuses on alleged tax evasion and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV