Assam SIT to probe into Zubeen Garg's death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform.





"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.





"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added. -- PTI

