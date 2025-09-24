HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam: Rs 90 crore drugs seized, two peddlers nabbed

Wed, 24 September 2025
23:03
File image
File image
In a major drug haul, narcotic substances worth Rs 90 crore were seized from Cachar district of Assam, and two peddlers have been arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. 

In a post on X, Sarma said acting on credible intelligence input, the Cachar District Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized three lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 90 crore. 

In the operation, police also apprehended two peddlers travelling in the vehicle, he added. Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. -- PTI

