HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aryan, Suhana congratulate Shah Rukh on National Award win

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
12:56
image
Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan and Suhana, have joined his fans and admirers in celebrating the Bollywood superstar's maiden National Film Award. Aryan and Suhana shared a heartfelt tribute to their father in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

"You always said you never win silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold. Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, congratulations papa we love you," they said. 

Their post featured two pictures of Shah Rukh from the 71st National Film Award ceremony where he was presented the honour for best actor by President Droupadi Murmu for his performance in the 2023 film "Jawan". He shared the Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail". 

Earlier, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan congratulated him on receiving the National Award. "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving it's a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award," she said on Instagram.

"Jawan", which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller that featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad. It also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Very friends PM boasts about put India in trouble'
LIVE! 'Very "friends" PM boasts about put India in trouble'

'India is mostly with...': Zelensky reacts after Trump's rant
'India is mostly with...': Zelensky reacts after Trump's rant

The Ukrainian President's remarks come amid US President Donald Trump's criticism of India and China, labelling the countries as "primary funders" of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment
17 women accuse Delhi baba of sexual harassment

Female students alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Ramleela actor playing Dashrath dies of heart attack on stage
Ramleela actor playing Dashrath dies of heart attack on stage

As Amrish Kumar began to deliver his lines, he stumbled suddenly and fell to the ground.

Luxury cars with fake Army seal seized in Kerala
Luxury cars with fake Army seal seized in Kerala

Customs officials in Kerala conducted raids across the state, seizing luxury vehicles illegally imported from Bhutan with forged documents. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Numkhor,' targeted multiple locations and uncovered a network...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV