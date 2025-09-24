After arson, violence, Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike

16:24





Flames and dark smoke clouds could be seen from afar amid a complete shutdown in the Ladakh capital. The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, officials said. "I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike.





Teargas shells were heard in the backdrop. As the clashes intensified, Wanchuk also put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence. The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening. -- PTI

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday called off his 15-day hunger strike as the movement for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn with the BJP office and several vehicles set on fire and hundreds of people taking to the streets.