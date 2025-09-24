HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After arson, violence, Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike

Wed, 24 September 2025
Share:
16:24
image
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday called off his 15-day hunger strike as the movement for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn with the BJP office and several vehicles set on fire and hundreds of people taking to the streets. 

Flames and dark smoke clouds could be seen from afar amid a complete shutdown in the Ladakh capital. The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, officials said. "I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike. 

Teargas shells were heard in the backdrop. As the clashes intensified, Wanchuk also put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence. The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After arson, violence, Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike
LIVE! After arson, violence, Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike

Manipur ambush: Prime accused arrested, arms recovered
Manipur ambush: Prime accused arrested, arms recovered

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force on September 19.

Huge protest in Ladakh over statehood; youths clash with cops
Huge protest in Ladakh over statehood; youths clash with cops

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

5500 pilots seek judicial probe into Ahmedabad plane crash
5500 pilots seek judicial probe into Ahmedabad plane crash

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to order a judicial probe into the Air India Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, alleging that the ongoing investigation is "compromised" and should be halted.

'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt
'Tab dekh lenge': Shaheen hits back at SKY's taunt

Shaheen Shah Afridi steered clear of giving a direct response to Suryakumar Yadav's view that Indo-Pak games should not be considered a rivalry.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV