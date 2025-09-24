HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
71 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Wed, 24 September 2025
15:42
As many as 71 Naxalites, 30 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 64 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, a police official said. The Naxalites, including 21 women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials, citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said. 

A 17-year-old boy and two minor girls, aged 16 and 17, are also among the surrendered cadres. The Naxalites said they were also impressed by the rehabilitation drives Lon Varratu' and Poona Margem', launched by the Bastar Range police, and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said. -- PTI

