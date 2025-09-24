4 killed, 30 hurt in clashes during Leh statehood stir

17:56





The police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.





Four people were killed and 30 others injured in intense clashes, the officials said.





The protesters claimed that the four people were killed in police firing. -- PTI

