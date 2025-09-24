3 hurt in firing at US immigration facility; shooter dead

19:54

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot following the shooting at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, the authorities said.





Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said those injured could include employees, visitors, or detainees, with details still emerging. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed multiple injuries and fatalities but said the motive remains unclear amid a rise in attacks targeting ICE agents.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen near the facility.

Three people were injured after a gunman opened fire at an immigration facility in the US on Wednesday.