Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy completed ahead of rites

The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites. Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the autopsy would be carried out in Guwahati.





"People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg," Sarma told reporters. -- ANI

The second post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has been completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate.