HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy completed ahead of rites

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
10:14
image
The second post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has been completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. 

The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites. Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the autopsy would be carried out in Guwahati.

"People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg," Sarma told reporters. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy completed ahead of rites
LIVE! Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy completed ahead of rites

'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'
'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'

'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game

India A captain Shreyas Iyer has pulled out of the second unofficial Test against Australia A starting in Lucknow on Tuesday because of personal reasons.

India relationship...: What Rubio said after Jaishankar meet
India relationship...: What Rubio said after Jaishankar meet

Rubio voiced "appreciation" for New Delhi's continued engagement on bilateral issues, including trade, defence and energy.

Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, lands in Delhi
Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, lands in Delhi

After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV