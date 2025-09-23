HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours in Assam

Tue, 23 September 2025
Zubeen Garg's wife at the funeral
Noted singer and composer Zubeen Garg was on Tuesday cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati. The final rites were performed by Zubeen Garg's sister Palme Borthakur. 

The singer's widow, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to 'Goldie', the name he was known as among friends and family. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur. Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer. -- ANI

