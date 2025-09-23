HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul

Tue, 23 September 2025
12:02
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that as long as elections are "stolen", unemployment and corruption will continue to rise, and asserted that young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" and "vote theft". 

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem facing youth in India and it is directly linked to "vote chori". When a government wins public trust and comes to power, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth, he said. "But the BJP doesn't win elections honestly -- they stay in power by stealing votes and controlling institutions," Gandhi alleged. "That's why unemployment has reached a 45-year high," he said. 

"That's why jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of youth is being jeopardised. That's why every exam paper leak and every recruitment is linked to stories of corruption," Gandhi said. 

"The country's youth work hard, dream, and fight for their future. But (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is solely focused on his PR, getting celebrities to sing praises for him, and billionaire profits. It has become the government's identity to shatter the hopes of the youth and leave them frustrated," the former Congress chief said. 

"Now, the situation is changing. India's youth understand that the real fight isn't just for jobs, but against vote theft. Because as long as elections are stolen, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise," he said. Young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" or "vote theft", Gandhi asserted. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit
4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter
Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Bengaluru in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand. Marital discord is suspected to be the motive. The husband is currently at large.

'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'
'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'

'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar
Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar

'I want to tell big IT companies and others that such things (pothole issue) are everywhere, we are doing our job. It is there across the country, but we have a duty, we will do it'

