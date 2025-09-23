HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three In Race For RBI Dy Guv Post

Tue, 23 September 2025
09:10
image
Three executive directors of the Reserve Bank of India --  SC Murmu, Vivek Deep and Rohit Jain -- are in contention to succeed Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, whose term ends in October.

Rao, who was in charge of the department of regulation, among others, was initially appointed in 2020 for three years, which was later extended.

Murmu is the senior-most executive director who looks after the supervision department (supervisory assessment).

Vivek Deep looks after currency management and payments, and settlement while Rohit Jain is also an ED of the department of supervision (risk, analytics, and vulnerability Assessment).      

-- Business Standard

