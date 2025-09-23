Soldiers posted at China border in Uttarakhand to get legal help

17:01

Recently, for the first time, a legal literacy and awareness camp was organised at the Rimkhim area near Barahoti Pass for soldiers deputed at border posts, the DLSA officials said here on Tuesday.





The soldiers who are living away from home took legal advice regarding their family problems and disputes, they said.





The strategic military post of Rimkhim is located at an altitude of about 18,000 feet on the border with China.





Officials said the camp was organised on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).





Puneet Kumar, secretary of the DLSA and civil judge, senior division, Chamoli, told PTI, "Interacted with soldiers, paramilitary personnel and officers at the camp, and our counsellors informed them about the legal resources available for resolving their family problems and disputes." -- PTI

