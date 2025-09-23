HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Soldiers posted at China border in Uttarakhand to get legal help

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
17:01
File image
File image
Officials of the District Legal Services Authority of Chamoli said they will provide legal and administrative help in solving domestic problems of soldiers posted at Rimkhim, a military outpost near the China border in Uttarakhand. 

Recently, for the first time, a legal literacy and awareness camp was organised at the Rimkhim area near Barahoti Pass for soldiers deputed at border posts, the DLSA officials said here on Tuesday. 

The soldiers who are living away from home took legal advice regarding their family problems and disputes, they said. 

The strategic military post of Rimkhim is located at an altitude of about 18,000 feet on the border with China. 

Officials said the camp was organised on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). 

Puneet Kumar, secretary of the DLSA and civil judge, senior division, Chamoli, told PTI, "Interacted with soldiers, paramilitary personnel and officers at the camp, and our counsellors informed them about the legal resources available for resolving their family problems and disputes." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! When Gurgaon floods? Slugfest between BJP, TMC on rains
LIVE! When Gurgaon floods? Slugfest between BJP, TMC on rains

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

'False god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row
'False god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan claimed that the US is a Christian nation.

Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption
Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption

A leading Chinese scientist specializing in semiconductor chips for weapon systems has been detained by anti-corruption authorities, according to his company, Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology.

7 die of electrocution as rain lashes Kolkata; roads flooded
7 die of electrocution as rain lashes Kolkata; roads flooded

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV