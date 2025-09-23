HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex opens flat due to H-1B visa fiasco

Tue, 23 September 2025
10:14
The volatility in the Indian stock market continued on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices opening almost flat, as investor sentiment remained dented by the sharp increase in H-1B visa costs, which weighed on the IT index.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,209 points, gaining 6.65 points or 0.03 per cent, while the BSE Sensex also opened flat at 82,147.37, slipping marginally by 12.60 points or 0.02 per cent. Analysts noted that while the market is volatile, factors such as GST rationalisation, a normal monsoon, lower interest rates, and tax incentives are expected to support consumption and gradually narrow the gap between valuations and growth prospects. -- ANI

LIVE! Zubeen Garg's 2nd autopsy completed ahead of rites
India relationship...: What Rubio said after Jaishankar meet
Rubio voiced "appreciation" for New Delhi's continued engagement on bilateral issues, including trade, defence and energy.

'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'
'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

Shreyas quits India A captaincy hours before Aus game
India A captain Shreyas Iyer has pulled out of the second unofficial Test against Australia A starting in Lucknow on Tuesday because of personal reasons.

Afghan boy hides in plane's landing gear, lands in Delhi
After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm.

