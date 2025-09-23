Sensex opens flat due to H-1B visa fiasco

10:14





The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,209 points, gaining 6.65 points or 0.03 per cent, while the BSE Sensex also opened flat at 82,147.37, slipping marginally by 12.60 points or 0.02 per cent. Analysts noted that while the market is volatile, factors such as GST rationalisation, a normal monsoon, lower interest rates, and tax incentives are expected to support consumption and gradually narrow the gap between valuations and growth prospects. -- ANI

The volatility in the Indian stock market continued on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices opening almost flat, as investor sentiment remained dented by the sharp increase in H-1B visa costs, which weighed on the IT index.