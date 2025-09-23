Ram Gopal Varma acquitted in 2018 cheque bounce case

12:03





Varma was acquitted earlier this month in view of the "compromise memo", as per the court order. A compromise memo (or memorandum of compromise) is a written agreement between parties in a legal dispute that outlines the terms of their settlement, filed in court to be recorded and acted upon by the judge. Earlier, a judicial magistrate (at Andheri) on January 21 found Varma guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

A Mumbai court has acquitted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a 2018 cheque bounce case, after the matter was settled between him and the complainant company through a Lok Adalat. The company filed a cheque bounce complaint against Varma's firm in 2018.