HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nearly 15,000 bookings a day: Maruti Suzuki after GST cuts

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
10:48
image
The festive season has got off to a strong start for the automobile industry as customers thronged car showrooms on the first day of Navratri. The rollout of the new GST 2.0 reforms, which have reduced car prices, added further fuel to the festive buying sentiment. 

The twin impact of the festival and lower prices led to a remarkable performance for Maruti Suzuki. "The response from customers has been phenomenal--something we haven't seen in the last 35 years. On the very first day, we recorded 80,000 enquiries, and have already delivered over 25,000 cars, with deliveries expected to touch 30,000 shortly. Since September 18, when we announced additional price reduction (over and above GST), we have received 75,000 bookings, with nearly 15,000 bookings coming in every day--about 50% higher than usual. Demand for small cars has been especially strong, with bookings growing by nearly 50%," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul
LIVE! Unemployment directly linked to vote chori: Rahul

4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit
4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter
Bengaluru: Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Bengaluru in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand. Marital discord is suspected to be the motive. The husband is currently at large.

'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'
'This Benefits H1B Visa Holders In US'

'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar
Potholes are everywhere, outside PM's house too: Shivakumar

'I want to tell big IT companies and others that such things (pothole issue) are everywhere, we are doing our job. It is there across the country, but we have a duty, we will do it'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV