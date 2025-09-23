11:30





Speaking at a CNBC-TV18 event on September 16, Rao said, "As AI transforms financial services, it's clear this is a development that is not a mere upgrade but a major shift impacting products, processes, and operations.





''From the risk perspective, the long-term implications of AI adoption on the financial system remain uncertain but carry potentially far-reaching consequences," Rao said, adding that it is imperative for the financial sector to approach AI adoption with foresight -- investing not just in innovation but also in resilience by building strong governance structures, diversifying dependencies, continually assessing emerging risks, and ensuring their AI strategies align with the long-term safety and sustainability of the financial system.





Rao also highlighted that, to build a sustainable, AI-powered financial future, it is important to ensure that AI-driven decisions are ethical, unbiased, and transparent.





-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

