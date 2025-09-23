Kolkata rains: Exams cancelled, cab fares triple

Durga Puja preparations in Kolkata ran into rough weather on Tuesday as heavy overnight downpour inundated parts of the city, disrupting daily life and crippling transport system, reports the Telegraph, Kolkata.





Several schools had to cancel their half-yearly examinations at the last minute. Parents complained of receiving late-night or early-morning messages. Abhijit Roy, a Behala resident whose daughter studies in class VII at an English-medium school in Khidderpore, said, My daughter had her exam today. The school notified us at 5am that it was cancelled. The rescheduled date is yet to be announced. It is a rainy day.





The collapse of public transport forced many commuters to rely on app-based cabs, but fares doubled and even tripled in parts of the city. The fare for a 15km ride, which usually costs Rs 300-400 during office hours, shot up to Rs 1,000. Cancellations by drivers were frequent, with many unwilling to risk narrow, waterlogged lanes





ANI reported that Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, and different car sheds were also waterlogged due to the heavy rains, according to a press release by the Eastern Railway (ER).





The release by the Eastern Railway stated, "Following torrential rains for a long duration last night, waterlogging has been observed over Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, different car sheds at different places of Sealdah yard. Water has logged on the Railway lines of the Howrah & Sealdah Divisions. Water pumps have been deployed at several places to pump out the logged water, but as the water from the adjacent civil area is also logged with water, the water is flowing back to the Railway yard, which is causing more difficulties".





"Due to this, some suburban trains have been short-terminated & short-originated this morning and also a service plan has been made to suit the emergency situation", it stated further. According to the official release, Hazarduari Express (13113) and Sealdah Jangipur Express (13177) trains were also cancelled due to waterlogging issues. Train Movement was suspended in the Sealdah South section due to waterlogging, said the release.





The release added that the train movement was suspended on the Circular Railway line due to waterlogging on the track and in the Chitpur yard. In Sealdah North & Main, in the suburban section, skeleton services started from Platform No. 7, the release. -- ANI