Khalistani leader and Nijjar's aide arrested in Canada

Gosal, 36, appeared in court in Oshawa on Monday and was charged along with Arman Singh, 23, of Toronto, and Jagdeep Singh, 41, a resident of New York, the report added. Gosal runs a referendum campaign on Khalistan, a position he took over after its previous co-ordinator, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., the report added. Inderjeet Singh Gosal is also a member of Sikhs for Justice(SFJ), CBC reported on Monday. -- PTI

Canadian police have arrested a Khalistani leader, Inderjeet Singh Gosal, in Whitby, Ontario, over a dozen firearms-related offences, local media reported. Ontario Provincial Police officers arrested Gosal on Friday for careless use of a handgun and other related offences, Global News reported on Monday, quoting court documents.