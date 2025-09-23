Jimmy Kimmel's show returns after its controversial suspension

08:36

ABC has announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to air on Tuesday, following a brief suspension last week over controversial comments made by the host.





"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC, said in a statement. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."





The programme was abruptly pulled off-air last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr and several affiliate networks raised concerns over remarks Kimmel made during a monologue referencing the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk





The suspension sparked a national conversation on freedom of speech and government involvement in media, with sharp divides between supporters of former US President Donald Trump's administration and the long-time TV host, who have had repeated public clashes over the years.

In the days following the suspension, protests were held outside Disney offices in New York and Burbank, California, as well as near the Hollywood studio where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is filmed. Demonstrators raised concerns over censorship and creative expression





Despite recent controversies, Kimmel remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry. His sudden suspension came as a shock to many within and outside ABC.