Follow Rediff on:      
Hearing on plea seeking survey of wuzukhana in Gyanvapi mosque adjourned

Tue, 23 September 2025
17:24
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in a matter seeking a survey by the ASI of the 'wazukhana' area except for the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi and fixed October 7 for the next hearing. 

When the case was taken up on Tuesday, the court was informed that the counsel for the Muslim side was unwell and could not attend the hearing. 

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing. 

The petition has been filed challenging an order of a Varanasi judge passed on October 21, 2023 which refused to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the wuzukhana (ablution) area except for the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivling and the Muslims describe as a fountain inside the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. 

A civil revision petition has been filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs, before the Varanasi court challenging the district judge's order refusing to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the wazukhana area except for the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque. 

In her revision petition, Singh pleaded that the survey of the wuzukhana area is necessary in the interest of justice. 

It shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and help the court arrive at a just decision in the suit, she said. -- PTI

