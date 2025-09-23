Hamas must surrender their weapons to Palestine: Prez Mahmud Abbas

14:24

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas with PM Modi. File pic





Speaking through a video link during a special session on the two-state solution at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Abbas outlined a vision for a unified Palestinian state under one law and a single legitimate security force.





"The state of Palestine is the only entity eligible to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza. This comes through an interim administrative committee affiliated with the Palestinian government in the West Bank and Arab and international support and participation," Abbas stated.





He emphasised that "Hamas will have no role in governing" and urged, "Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. What we want is one unified state without weapons, a state with one law and one legitimate security force." -- ANI

