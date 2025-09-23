HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST rate cuts spark consumer frenzy on Day 1 of Navratri

Tue, 23 September 2025
GST 2.0 appears to have delivered instant relief and sparked consumer joy from the very first day, reducing household expenses, reviving demand across industries, and igniting the festive season with record-breaking sales.

From cars and electronics to groceries and fashion, every sector felt the surge. It was sort of a festival of savings, a boost to demand, and the real Diwali gift to the people of India.

On September 22, the first day of Navratri, all changes to GST rates took effect.

As the first pooja of Navratri rang out across India, the Modi government rolled out GST 2.0, the real Diwali gift to the people of India. 

Arriving in perfect sync with the first day of Navratri, the reformed tax regime gave the common man a direct reason to rejoice: lower prices, simplified slabs, and immediate relief on daily essentials.

PM Modi called GST 2.0 "a reform dedicated to the people of India", and true to his words, it felt less like a dry policy change and more like a festive bonanza. Car showrooms witnessed serpentine queues, online carts overflowed with orders and buzzed with record-breaking festive sales.

The automobile sector, in particular, stole the spotlight with historic numbers.

Under the new GST structure, smaller sub-4 metre cars were moved into the 18 per cent slab, while the compensation cess on automobiles was completely removed. Petrol and petrol hybrid cars, along with LPG and CNG variants that do not exceed 1200 cc and 4000 mm in length, are now taxed at 18 per cent instead of 28 per cent. Diesel and diesel hybrid cars with engines of up to 1,500 cc and a length of up to 4,000 mm will also see the same reduction.

On Day 1 of GST 2.0, Maruti recorded 80,000 enquiries and delivered 30,000 cars, its highest single-day performance in 35 years. Bookings for small cars surged 50 per cent compared to usual festival season rates.

Dealer billings for Hyundai also shot up, 11,000 on that single day, representing its best performance in five years.

Tata Motors also recorded 10,000 car deliveries and over 25,000 enquiries on the first day of Navaratri, marking a strong start to the festive season, with a noticeable increase in showroom walk-ins, higher conversions, and a growing order book.  ANI

