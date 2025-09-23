EPFO adds 21.04 lakh net members in July, up 5.55 pc

13:50





The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025, mainly on account of growing employment opportunities, increasing awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs, a labour ministry statement said.





The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 per cent in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives, the statement added. -- PTI

Retirement fund body EPFO added 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025, registering an increase of 5.55 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest payroll data released on Tuesday.