Delhi govt allows loudspeakers till midnight

The Delhi government on Monday permitted the use of loudspeakers and public address systems till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and related events.



The relaxation, valid from September 22 to October 3, was granted with the approval of Lt Governor V K Saxena, following a request from the government.



The extension pushes the permissible time limit from 10 pm to 12 midnight, subject to adherence to the Noise Pollution Rules. In residential areas, organisers have been directed to ensure that sound levels do not exceed 45 decibels.



Officials said the relaxation comes after years of demands from organising committees for limited relief in timings during the festive season, and the decision seeks to strike a balance between cultural traditions and public health concerns related to noise pollution.



Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for granting the extension.



"Considering the long-standing request of Ramleela Committees, the government under CM Rekha Gupta has granted this," Sirsa said.



He added that the relaxation is a 'time-bound facilitation to ensure smooth conduct of the festivals', emphasising that festivals 'unite Delhi and this facilitation respects faith'.



Sirsa, who also heads the Delhi government's Durga Puja Committee, said he had held several meetings with district magistrates, civic officials and representatives from agencies including MCD, PWD, Forest and Horticulture departments to ensure arrangements at venues.



"The government is ensuring all necessary facilities so that the smooth conduct of festivities can be ensured," he said. -- PTI