HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Delhi govt allows loudspeakers till midnight

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
00:04
image
The Delhi government on Monday permitted the use of loudspeakers and public address systems till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and related events.

The relaxation, valid from September 22 to October 3, was granted with the approval of Lt Governor V K Saxena, following a request from the government.

The extension pushes the permissible time limit from 10 pm to 12 midnight, subject to adherence to the Noise Pollution Rules. In residential areas, organisers have been directed to ensure that sound levels do not exceed 45 decibels.

Officials said the relaxation comes after years of demands from organising committees for limited relief in timings during the festive season, and the decision seeks to strike a balance between cultural traditions and public health concerns related to noise pollution.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for granting the extension.

"Considering the long-standing request of Ramleela Committees, the government under CM Rekha Gupta has granted this," Sirsa said.

He added that the relaxation is a 'time-bound facilitation to ensure smooth conduct of the festivals', emphasising that festivals 'unite Delhi and this facilitation respects faith'.

Sirsa, who also heads the Delhi government's Durga Puja Committee, said he had held several meetings with district magistrates, civic officials and representatives from agencies including MCD, PWD, Forest and Horticulture departments to ensure arrangements at venues.

"The government is ensuring all necessary facilities so that the smooth conduct of festivities can be ensured," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2nd autopsy of Zubeen's body tomorrow: Assam CM
LIVE! 2nd autopsy of Zubeen's body tomorrow: Assam CM

Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India
Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for bilateral discussions, as the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) kicks in.

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks

'Techies who did a master's there and moved to US companies look down on Indian companies who they consider as just doing body shopping.'

Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes
Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes

The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded, causing the death of 24 people, including 14 militants.

Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event
Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will mark its centenary year with events beginning from Vijayadashami on October 2, which will include an address by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of former president Ramnath Kovind who will be...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV