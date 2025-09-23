HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cricket umpiring legend Dickie Bird dies aged 92

Tue, 23 September 2025
17:18
Harold Dennis 'Dickie' Bird MBE OBE, the distinguished former umpire and lifelong servant of the game, passed away at home at the age of 92, said the Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Tuesday. 

"It is with profound sadness that The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis "Dickie' Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket's most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92," the Yorkshire County Cricket Club said in a post on X. 

Bird, widely regarded as one of the most respected umpires in world cricket, enjoyed a career spanning more than two decades on the international stage. 

He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. 

In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the Club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure. 

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Dickie Bird's life was defined by his unwavering dedication to cricket. 

A former first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, Bird's playing career was cut short by injury, but his legacy was truly forged in his role as an international umpire.

