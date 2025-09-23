HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump

Tue, 23 September 2025
21:08
China and India are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in his address to the UN General Assembly. 

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world. 

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,' Trump said in his over an hour-long address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. 

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US "unjustified and unreasonable'. India has said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. 

In his address, Trump said that "inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products' and he wasn't happy about this when he found this out. -- PTI

