Centre must announce Rs 10,000 crore relief package for flood-hit Marathwada: Uddhav

Thackeray, in a statement, said once the government disburses the compensation into the bank accounts of affected persons, the lenders should not deduct loan instalments from the sum.





According to officials, eight people have died and hundreds of houses and crops on more than 33,000 hectares have been damaged, as rains pounded the drought-prone Marathwada region over the last four days.





The state cabinet reviewed the situation at a meeting in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuring that the government was working to provide relief to farmers and other affected people.





Thackeray said, "The Centre should immediately announce an assistance package of Rs 10,000 crore for flood-hit Marathwada." He said during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (November 2019-June 2022), heavy rains and drought-like situation had made farmers distressed, but the Centre had then provided very little help to them." -- PTI

