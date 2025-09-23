HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP leaders change header picture of social media handles to highlight GST reforms

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
22:17
A view of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's X handle/Courtesy X
A view of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's X handle/Courtesy X
Several BJP leaders on Tuesday changed the header picture of their social media handles to highlight the latest GST reforms and the government's thrust on adoption and promotion of 'swadeshi' products. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nititn Gadkari, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the top BJP leaders who changed the header pictures. 

This comes a day after the header picture on Prime Minister Naredra Modi's X handle was changed to highlight his thrust on 'swadeshi' amid what he has described as "GST bachat utsav". Besides the "GST bachat utsav", the picture included the slogan "har ghar swadeshi, ghar ghar swadeshi". 

Modi on Monday said the next generation GST reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society, as he asserted that it is imperative to walk on the path of self-reliance to achieve the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. 

In an open letter to Indians which he posted on X, Modi said that from September 22, next generation GST reforms have begun to make their presence felt, marking the start of a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or 'GST Savings Festival' across the country. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump
LIVE! China, India fuel Ukraine war via Russian oil: Trump

Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata
Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct
Armed forces gear up for counter-drone exercise in Oct

The Indian armed forces will conduct an exercise to test the capabilities of its drones and counter-drone systems. The exercise, named 'Cold Start', will involve all three services and will take place in Madhya Pradesh.

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela
Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has dropped Poonam Pandey from playing Mandodari in this year's Ramleela following opposition from several groups.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV