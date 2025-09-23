BJP leaders change header picture of social media handles to highlight GST reforms

22:17

A view of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's X handle/Courtesy X





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nititn Gadkari, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the top BJP leaders who changed the header pictures.





This comes a day after the header picture on Prime Minister Naredra Modi's X handle was changed to highlight his thrust on 'swadeshi' amid what he has described as "GST bachat utsav". Besides the "GST bachat utsav", the picture included the slogan "har ghar swadeshi, ghar ghar swadeshi".





Modi on Monday said the next generation GST reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society, as he asserted that it is imperative to walk on the path of self-reliance to achieve the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.





In an open letter to Indians which he posted on X, Modi said that from September 22, next generation GST reforms have begun to make their presence felt, marking the start of a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or 'GST Savings Festival' across the country. -- PTI

