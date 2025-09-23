HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar minister to Kishor: Apologise or pay Rs 100 cr

Tue, 23 September 2025
23:50
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor/File image
Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, asking him to tender an "unconditional apology" for defamatory remarks or face a civil suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. 

Kishor, in a press conference here on September 19, accused Choudhary of being involved in an irregular land deal worth Rs 200 crore. 

Choudhary, a key aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a national general secretary of the JD-U, challenged Kishor to come up with "proof" or tender "an unconditional apology... publicly in a press conference". 

In the notice sent on behalf of the minister, his lawyer Kumar Anjaneya Shanu has asked the former poll strategist to "either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology, publicly in a press conference". 

Kishor has been charged with having "caused irreparable harm and besmirched the reputation" of Choudhary, and warned of "a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore" if an appropriate response to the notice did not come within a week of receipt of the same. 

The Jan Suraaj Party founder had alleged that Choudhary had bought "benami properties worth Rs 200 crore" through his close relatives and a trust with which some of them were said to be associated. -- PTI

