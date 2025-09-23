Allahabad HC seeks reply from UP's urban development dept on monkey menace

23:30





A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said each department is shifting its responsibility to another and noted inaction on the state government's part in framing an action plan or standard operating procedures to control the monkey menace in response to a letter dated August 20 of the Ghaziabad district magistrate.





Hearing a PIL filed by social worker Vineet Sharma and another plea, the court observed that it would be appropriate if the urban development department is made a party to the proceedings since all the municipalities are administered by it. -- PTI

Observing that the monkey menace is creating havoc in the lives of people, the Allahabad high court has directed the principal secretary of the urban development department to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that local bodies fulfil their responsibilities under the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act and Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act.