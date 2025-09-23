HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India targets 20 departures from Navi Mumbai airport

Tue, 23 September 2025
Share:
13:09
image
The Air India group today announced its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., starting from the airport's first phase of operations, said the press release.

In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India group's value carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to NMIA, connecting 15 Indian cities. 

The Air India group intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.

By Winter 2026, Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures from NMI, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India targets 20 departures from Navi Mumbai airport
LIVE! Air India targets 20 departures from Navi Mumbai airport

'False god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row
'False god': US leader's remark on Hanuman statue sparks row

Texas Republican leader Alexander Duncan claimed that the US is a Christian nation.

4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit
4 dead as heavy rain paralyses Kolkata; road, metro traffic hit

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

Yuvraj Singh appears before ED in betting app case
Yuvraj Singh appears before ED in betting app case

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app.

Khalistani terrorist who took over from Nijjar. held in Canada
Khalistani terrorist who took over from Nijjar. held in Canada

Canadian police have arrested Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal on firearms charges in Ontario, according to media reports.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV