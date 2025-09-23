Air India targets 20 departures from Navi Mumbai airport

13:09





In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India group's value carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to NMIA, connecting 15 Indian cities.





The Air India group intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.





By Winter 2026, Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures from NMI, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.





Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.

The Air India group today announced its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., starting from the airport's first phase of operations, said the press release.