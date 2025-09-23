3 die of electrocution in flooded Kolkata, metro hit

10:25





"Three persons have died due to electrocution, as per our reports so far," an official of the Lalbazar Police Control said. Train and Metro Railway services were disrupted in the city and suburbs owing to waterlogging of tracks, officials said.





Water entered many houses and residential complexes in the city as roads went underwater following the rain that started past midnight. Traffic movement was severely affected across most arterial roads, with vehicles stranded for hours in knee-to-waist-deep water at key intersections such as Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala, and College Street.





Long traffic snarls were reported on EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road and Central Avenue, while several smaller lanes in south and central Kolkata were completely cut off due to waist-deep water. Commuters complained of buses breaking down mid-way, while taxis and app cabs either stayed off the roads or charged exorbitant fares. -- PTI

At least three persons died of electrocution in rain-hit areas of Kolkata, officials said, as very heavy overnight rainfall triggered widespread waterlogging that brought traffic, public transport and daily life in the city and its surroundings to a grinding halt on Tuesday.