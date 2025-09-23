HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
20 people ill after consuming kuttu aata

Tue, 23 September 2025
At 6.10 am today, the Delhi police received information at PS Jahangirpuri regarding a large number of people reporting uneasiness after consuming Kuttu aata. "Upon enquiry at BJRM Hospital, Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO, informed that around 150-200 persons from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar had visited the emergency ward with complaints of vomiting. 

"Acting promptly, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents are being sensitised through beat staff and public address systems. The matter has also been communicated to the Food Department for further necessary action." -- ANI

Heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding in Kolkata, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. Train and Metro services were suspended, and many areas experienced significant waterlogging.

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Bengaluru in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand. Marital discord is suspected to be the motive. The husband is currently at large.

'You are a guest in the US. It's not your home, you're a guest. If they don't feel comfortable, you have to step out.'

'I want to tell big IT companies and others that such things (pothole issue) are everywhere, we are doing our job. It is there across the country, but we have a duty, we will do it'

