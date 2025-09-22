HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 88.31 against US dollar

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
19:20
image
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 88.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as investors weighed Trump's H-1B visa fee hike impact on Indian remittances amid heightened risk-averse sentiment.

Forex traders said the recent hike in H-1B visa fees could contribute to equity outflows from the Indian IT sector in the near term, and could also exert pressure on the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.20, then touched an intra-day low of 88.34 and a high of 88.12 against the greenback.

The domestic unit finally settled at 88.31 (provisional), lower by 15 paise over its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-Prez Kovind chief guest for RSS's Vijayadashami
LIVE! Ex-Prez Kovind chief guest for RSS's Vijayadashami

Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes
Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes

The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded, causing the death of 24 people, including 14 militants.

Ranbir's vaping scene in 'Ba***ds..' draws NHRC fire
Ranbir's vaping scene in 'Ba***ds..' draws NHRC fire

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formally requested that authorities take action over a scene in the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor allegedly using an electronic cigarette...

For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away

For too long has Pakistan gotten away with running with the terrorists and hunting with the forces.This duplicity needs to end, asserts Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Flier searching for loo tries to open cockpit door; held
Flier searching for loo tries to open cockpit door; held

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV