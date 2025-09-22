HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'PM spoke at 5pm as BJP workers wanted to watch match'

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
17:11
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed surprise over the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address on Sunday, stating that the BJP workers wanted to watch the India vs Pakistan match due to which, PM Modi planned his address at 5 pm.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut mentioned that PM Modi's "usual time" to address the nation is 8 pm, calling it a "standard time to mislead people." 

"The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 5 pm, which surprised everyone. His usual time is 8 pm -- that's the standard time to mislead people. So why 5 pm this time? People are saying that there was an India-Pakistan cricket match yesterday, and BJP workers wanted to watch it without any disturbance from the Prime Minister's address.

The party apparently informed the PM to schedule it for 5 pm instead. BJP workers wanted to watch the India-Pakistan match, so the time was changed-- what a display of patriotism!" Sanjay Raut said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'PM spoke at 5pm as BJP workers wanted to watch match'
LIVE! 'PM spoke at 5pm as BJP workers wanted to watch match'

Blast kills 24 in Khyber, residents allege air strikes
Blast kills 24 in Khyber, residents allege air strikes

The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded, causing the death of 24 people, including 14 militants.

For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away

For too long has Pakistan gotten away with running with the terrorists and hunting with the forces.This duplicity needs to end, asserts Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Mid-air scare on AI Exp flight, flier tries to enter cockpit
Mid-air scare on AI Exp flight, flier tries to enter cockpit

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said.

Lalu's daughter breaks silence amid family rift rumours
Lalu's daughter breaks silence amid family rift rumours

Acharya's clarification comes close on the heels of a couple of cryptic tweets, which had triggered speculations that the medical graduate-turned-homemaker, who was the party's candidate from Saran in last year's Lok Sabha polls, was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV