'PM spoke at 5pm as BJP workers wanted to watch match'

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut mentioned that PM Modi's "usual time" to address the nation is 8 pm, calling it a "standard time to mislead people."





"The Prime Minister addressed the nation at 5 pm, which surprised everyone. His usual time is 8 pm -- that's the standard time to mislead people. So why 5 pm this time? People are saying that there was an India-Pakistan cricket match yesterday, and BJP workers wanted to watch it without any disturbance from the Prime Minister's address.





The party apparently informed the PM to schedule it for 5 pm instead. BJP workers wanted to watch the India-Pakistan match, so the time was changed-- what a display of patriotism!" Sanjay Raut said. -- ANI

