HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Passenger booked after revolver, cartridges recovered from his bag at Pune airport

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
08:55
Representative image
Representative image
A 63-year-old traveller was booked after the authorities recovered a revolver and five live cartridges from his bag at Pune International Airport, officials said on Sunday. 

The incident took place on September 19, they said. 

Chandrakant Prabhakar Bagal was scheduled to board a Pune-Varanasi flight when the weapon and ammunition were detected during baggage screening at Level 2B of the airport, a police official said.

As per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms, it is mandatory to report possession of such a firearm and ammunition. 

"The passenger held a licence to carry the weapon within Maharashtra but was found travelling outside the state (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)," the official said. 

A case has been registered against Bagal at Vimantal police station under the Arms Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! H1B Crisis: Indian Officials Reach Out To US Counterparts
LIVE! H1B Crisis: Indian Officials Reach Out To US Counterparts

GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon
GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon

Daily essentials and food products will be cheaper from Monday, as leading FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending GST cut benefits to consumers.

'My God, The Number Of Meetings We Had On GST!'
'My God, The Number Of Meetings We Had On GST!'

'It was like rigorously preparing for a solid, good exam...''I don't know what marks I will get, but I felt the rigorous preparation of an exam.''You may sweat, but I feel rejuvenated.'

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks

'Techies who did a master's there and moved to US companies look down on Indian companies who they consider as just doing body shopping.'

H1B Crisis May Impact IT Stocks
H1B Crisis May Impact IT Stocks

'I expect IT stocks to trade lower for some time. They are unlikely to make money for investors.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV