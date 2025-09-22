NCR revokes order to take away ACs from juniors

21:42

The North Central Railway Zone issued a controversial order on Monday instructing divisional heads of Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj to immediately remove air conditioning units from the chambers of all junior scale officers, but was forced to withdraw it within hours following backlash, according to sources.



Though the move was aimed at enhancing their field presence, significant opposition from officials, who contended that it will create disparity and lead to demotivation, prompted the authorities to rescind it, the sources said.



When asked about the matter, Shashi Kant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, shared the withdrawal order without offering any response.



'As instructed by the GM (General Manager)/NCR (North Central Railway) and verbally communicated to Sr DEE/Gs (Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, General Service) earlier for compliance, the air-conditioners provided in the office chambers of all junior scale officers to be removed immediately,' the initial order from the NCR headquarter dated September 22, 2025 said.



It added, 'A compliance report regarding the removal of air conditioners from the chambers of junior scale officers may kindly be submitted immediately for kind perusal of GM/NCR. This may be treated as most urgent.'



After officials expressed resentment, describing the move as discouraging for all junior scale officials and unproductive for the railways in various railway WhatsApp groups, the zone withdrew it within hours.



Another order, issued swiftly after the first one, said, 'As instructed by the competent authority, the above referred letter hereby stands withdrawn.'



'This would have adversely affected our working efficiency, health, and morale. Comfortable working conditions are essential for maintaining focus and productivity, especially in a demanding environment like the Indian Railway,' an official said, requesting anonymity.



He added, 'Creating disparity by denying this facility only to junior officers will lead to demotivation and a sense of inequality.'



Some of the officials took the opportunity to highlight vacant posts in various safety category departments and said that instead of taking such decisions, the Railway should focus on essential issues like filling up the vacant posts.



'Officials at all levels are working day and night under extreme pressure because there is an immense expansion of rail operations over a period of time.



'However, the sanctioned strength of employees has remained the same over these years. Instead, there are vacancies in various departments and the existing staff are making additional efforts to compensate for the shortages,' another official said.



He said, 'Instead of appreciating our efforts, such orders send across a message that they don't care for our hard work. This is very unfortunate.' -- PTI