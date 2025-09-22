HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi's historic blunder being corrected: Cong on GST 2.0

Mon, 22 September 2025
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Monday lashed out at YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the latter's appreciation of the recently announced and implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms while calling it "Modi's historic blunder" that was being corrected after seven years of damage. 

"Mr Jagan calls GST restructuring "revolutionary." Let's be clear -- this is not a revolution. It's just Modi's historic GST blunder being corrected after 7 years of damage," Tagore posted on X. 

"Instead of demanding justice for Andhra, Jagan praises Modi & Nirmala. Reforms correcting Delhi's mistakes are not revolutionary," he added. Accusing the Narendra Modi government of "quietly admitting its mistakes", he pointed out the centre had taxed essentials at higher slabs while introducing GST in 2017. -- ANI

